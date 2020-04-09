Health Department Gives Guidelines For Streaming Of Religious Services

Sonora, CA — With churches currently unable to physically gather to worship, the Tuolumne County Health Department has put out a new directive specifically related to the online streaming of services.

Dr. Eric Sergienko, who is currently serving as Interim Health Officer, says, “Production of religious services for online streaming is considered an essential function under the Governor’s order. When streaming online religious services, the following guidelines must be followed to prevent transmission of COVID-19:

• The number of people streaming the service must be 10 or fewer.

• Maintain proper social distance of 6 feet.

• If possible, utilize family members from the same household and try not to co-mingle. Refrain from shaking hands or hugging.

• Upon entry into the building, check to ensure that no one has or has recently had symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath. Everyone should immediately wash their hands or use sanitizer.

• Utilize cloth face masks.”

Many local churches are preparing to stream Easter Sunday services this weekend.