Tuolumne County Asks Visitors To Delay Travel Plans

Sherri Brennan, Board Chair for the Tuolumne County Supervisors, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The request is a collaborative effort with the Tuolumne County Office of Emergency services, in partnership with the City of Sonora.

“Honoring this request will assist us in protecting our vulnerable populations, mitigate the impact to our rural healthcare system, and ultimately help contain the spread of COVID-19,” said Brennan. “We acknowledge that some travel is essential to ensure that supply chain and necessary services are maintained. For those that travel into the area, please limit activities necessary to fulfill the essential purpose of your visit.”

Brennan added, “We value the support received from visitors and enjoy being your gateway to the Yosemite National Park, National Forests, and waterways. Amenities remain closed until further notice. We are trying to protect our vulnerable populations, mitigate impact to our healthcare system and ultimately help contain the spread of COVID-19. Thank you for your consideration.”

Anyone who must travel in Tuolumne County, is asked to adhere to the following guidelines:

• Follow all local and State guidelines that are being issued regarding COVID-19

• Conduct self-monitoring activities, which include checking for symptoms, twice daily if possible:

o Take your temperature and watch for fever

o Observe for development of a cough and/or shortness of breath

• Stay informed by following these media resources:

o www.Facebook.com/TuolumneCountyPublicHealth

o www.facebook.com\cityofsonora1

o www.sonoraca.com

o www.TuolumneCounty.ca.gov/publichealth

o https://www.covid19.ca.gov/

o https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

If you develop symptoms, or need to seek medical care, please self-quarantine in your lodging/residence and call your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Advice Line at 844-542-8840 from 7 AM to 7 PM, or after hours, the hospital emergency department.

A COVID-19 Information Line has been established at (209) 533-7440 Monday-Fridayfrom 9 AM to 5 PM if you have other questions or concerns.

