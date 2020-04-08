Calaveras County Fair & Jumping Frog Jubilee Canceled For Only Second Time In Its History

Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee logo View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – Another big event in the Mother Lode has been forced to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This time it is the Calaveras County Fair & Jumping Frog Jubilee, which had been scheduled for May 14-17. In 2015, it generated around $5.2 million and is a driving economic engine for the area, shares Calaveras Fairgrounds Executive Director Laurie Giannini. While saddened by the cancelation, she shared, “Of Course, we’re disappointed, but on the other hand, first and foremost, is that our community is safe. If postponing the fair keeps our community safe, then it’s worth it…Our heart is telling us this is the right thing to do for our community”

Giannini relays the 39th District Agricultural Association Board of Directors voted unanimously to cancel the event on Tuesday after the recommendation was made by Calaveras County Public Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita. Also, canceled is the Capitol Jump, Junior Frog Jump and Government Center Jump.

Feeling that it is imperative to provide an avenue for exhibitors raising market animals, Giannini adds that the Junior Livestock Committee is working with fair to plan a virtual junior livestock auction and other virtual competitions for exhibitors. Further details can be found below. Through the next couple of months, the fair is also going to be holding some kid contest, Gianinni explains, “Photo contest and art contest and things that they can do like write stories about their animals. It’s just to keep them engaged. We think that’s super important.”

The only other time the fair has been postponed was in 1933 during the Great Depression. Giannini discloses there are plans to hold a Hometown Hoedown, which was the theme for this year’s fair, October 2nd – 4th. While it will include activities, such as the Miss Calaveras, Saddle Queen, Makers Fair, Buckaroo, Stampede events, carnival, and derby, it is not replacing the fair. Gianinni explains, “You know, Calaveras County’s been through fire and floods, literally. We can get through this. In October we’re going to be on the other side of this COVID-19 and we want to have a celebration!”

Junior Livestock Virtual Competitions Information provided by fair officials:

To our Junior Livestock Community:

The Calaveras County Fair and Junior Livestock Committee is currently working out the details to sell and harvest the Market Animals and replacement heifers. We will be sending out the details as soon as they are available. Please refer to the Fair’s Facebook and Instagram pages. The entry deadline is April 18, 2020.

To make this a smooth and seamless process we are requesting the following from all MARKET ANIMAL exhibitors:

Entry Form Completed and signed with Payment of entry fees.

Release of liability signed.

Large animal insurance (4H & Independent only).

Bill of Sale.

YQCA Ethics certificate.

Picture of Market Animal intended for sale .

This picture will be used to represent you and your animal in our online auction.

Clean and setup your animal as if you are in the show ring.

Profile pictures are best.

Outstanding livestock exhibitors please turn in your applications. The interviews will be virtual. As soon as specific information is available regarding procedure and protocol we will send it out.