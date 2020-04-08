CAL Fire TCU Names New Head As Chief Josh White Retires

CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit View Photo

Sonora, CA — After a three-plus decade career a Mother Lode CAL Fire Unit Chief is departing and another with over two decades with CAL Fire has been appointed to the post.

On Wednesday, CAL Fire officials sent out a formal congratulations to Chief Josh White on his retirement after more 32 fire seasons of dedicated service to the state, which has included a seven-year tenure as Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit Chief.

CAL Fire Director Thom Porter on April 1 announced the appointment of Nick Casci to the TCU Chief position, adding that Chief Casci began his fire service career with the Nevada City Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter in 1998, joining CAL Fire two years later as a seasonal firefighter for the Nevada Yuba Placer Unit (NEU). After two more seasonal and limited term assignments over the next four years he earned the rank of permanent Fire Apparatus Engineer (FAE).

In 2008, Chief Casci promoted to permanent Fire Captain for TCU at the San Andreas Headquarters and four years afterwards, Battalion Chief, where he worked overseeing the West Point and San Andreas Battalions. He was promoted to Division Chief – Administration in the San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit (CZU) in 2017 and returned a year later to TCU as the Deputy Chief of Operations.