Fishing Could Be Impacted By COVID-19 Pandemic

Sacramento, CA — An emergency meeting is scheduled for Thursday by the California Fish and Game Commission that could have an impact on recreational and sport fishing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The commission will discuss delegating temporary authority to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to “delay, suspend or restrict sport or recreational fishing if the director of CDFW, in consultation with the president of the Commission, finds that such action is necessary to protect against the threat from COVID-19 based on state, federal, local, and tribal public health guidance and public safety needs.”

Most recreation areas are closed across California, but many anglers are still successfully finding areas to go fishing. The commission has heard a mixed reaction about the topic. On one hand, the sport allows for easy social distancing, but on the other, people often travel from larger cities to smaller rural communities to do it.

The discussion is happening ahead of April 25th, which is opening weekend for the Eastern Sierra Trout season.

The meeting will be held online and members of the public can take part.

When: Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Via teleconference and webinar. Members of the public will have the opportunity to comment on the proposed emergency regulation by calling (877) 402-9753 or (636) 651-3141; access code 832 4310. Webinar details are on the agenda.

More: The meeting agenda and documents are available on the Commission’s website at https://fgc.ca.gov/Meetings/2020