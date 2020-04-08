Mostly cloudy
Father’s Day Fly-In Is Latest Big Event Cancelation

By B.J. Hansen
Columbia, CA — A popular June event in Tuolumne County is canceled due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers announce, “Out of an abundance of caution, the county has determined to cancel the 54th Annual Columbia Airport Father’s Day Fly-In. While this event is not held until later this year in June, there is no guarantee that the current stay at home orders for California will be lifted, and in the event that they are, social distance orders will likely remain in effect for some months after. The County is truly sorry to lose such a time-honored tradition to our community, both flying and local, and look forward to providing a great event next year.”

2020 would have marked the 54th year of the event at the Columbia Airport.

