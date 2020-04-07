Tuolumne County Rural Areas Still Without Power After Storms Pass Through

Tuolumne County power outages View Photos

Sonora, CA – Nearly 400 PG&E customers remain in the dark since a cold and rainy storm system blew through the area this weekend and most of the day Monday.

The company reports that 382 customers in the more rural parts of the county remain without electricity. For many, this is their third day without power.

Along Highway 108 spanning from Cold Springs to Pinecrest to Strawberry, 227 customers are without power, a majority since Sunday night. The company notes that crews are at some of the sites working to restore power by this evening, but some of the areas have no repair time posted.

In the Buck Meadows area, 155 customers have been without electricity since Monday afternoon. The outage runs along Highway 120 including the Rainbow Pool area to Tuolumne Grove Road. The utility gives a 9 p.m. repair time for this evening.

All these outages are being attributed to equipment issues, but no exact causes have yet been detailed by the company.