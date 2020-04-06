Public’s Help Wanted To Locate Board Shop Thieves

Sonora Police Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — Police are seeking details leading to the arrest of those responsible for stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a local store.

According to Sonora Police Chief Turu VanderWiel, officers responded around 11:15 p.m. Friday night to a the report of a burglary alarm at the Earth and Ocean Boardshop on Mono Way. Once on scene, they found the front door had been pried open.

“Officers cleared the building and contacted the owner of the business, who, after completing a visual inventory, identified several premium brand clothing articles missing from a display,” the chief recounts. “The stolen items are primarily snowboarding jackets and pants with a total value estimated at around $5,000.”

As there are no currently known suspects, the chief asks anyone who may have information about the crime to call the Sonora Police Department at 209 532-8141. He adds that investigators are still working to gather surveillance video and other images from what might be available and anticipate releasing it as soon as possible.