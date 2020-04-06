Local Man Booked For Alleged Burglary

Calaveras County Sheriff Department building logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — An arrest was made over the weekend in the wake of attempted break-in at a local business.

According to Sheriff Rick DiBasilio, 33-year-old Christopher Bates of San Andreas was taken into custody by deputies Sunday morning and booked into Calaveras County Jail on a charge of second-degree burglary.

The target, according to the sheriff, was a Valley Springs area business in the 8000 block of Highway 26. He adds that investigators are still waiting to hear from the property owner to help determine what if anything was taken.

Separately, Sheriff DiBasilio comments that he has his fingers crossed with regard to residents and nonresidents complying with Governor Gavin Newsom’s Stay At Home order as the state prepares for escalating COVID-19 related impacts.

As reported here earlier today, Public Health officials confirmed the county’s fifth coronavirus case, an older female Highway 4 corridor resident, who tested positive for the virus. While officials believe her exposure was out-of-county travel related they are currently working to identify, notify and have all her contacts isolate themselves.

“I think with all the facilities like New Melones, Hogan and Comanche…shutting everything down that should help,” DiBasilio confides.

Late last week, the Calaveras Sheriff’s Office communicated it is offering extra patrol services for owners of businesses and vacant homes. Requests can be made via an email to SheriffDepartment@co.calaveras.ca.us or by clicking here.

Include the specific reason for the email, such as “Vacation House Check,” the property’s physical address, your first and last name and best contact phone number.