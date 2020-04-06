Fifth Coronavirus Case Confirmed In Calaveras County

Calaveras Public Health View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The latest confirmed case of COVID-19 in Calaveras County is a woman who lives along the “upper Highway 4 corridor.”

The public health department is not identifying the specific community where she resides, but notes that the exposure occurred outside the county and is related to her travel history.

Public Health Officer, Dr. Dean Kelaita, says “Public Health staff are identifying persons who may have had close personal contact with this individual, including any friends, family members or healthcare professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness. Close personal contacts identified during this investigation will be placed under strict quarantine.”

He adds, “The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county is now five. Two of the five cases have since recovered.”

The earlier cases have been residents of Copperopolis and Valley Springs.