Local Property Taxes Due This Friday

Tuolumne County Government Building View Photos

Sonora, CA — This Friday is the deadline to pay local property taxes to the Tuolumne County Tax Collector’s office.

The revenue is used to fund numerous services like public health, public safety and schools.

Tuolumne County Treasurer/Tax Collector Justin Birtwhistle acknowledges to Clarke Broadcasting that we are currently going through unusual circumstances but says he legally cannot postpone the due date. If you are facing an economic hardship related to the coronavirus pandemic and cannot make the property tax payment by this coming Friday (April 10) you can submit a request to waive penalties. You can find that form by clicking here. It will be reviewed on a case by case basis by the Tax Collector. The request can only be submitted after the April 10 due date and before July 1. You should also provide evidence of a COVID-19 hardship, such as quarantine or a loss of employment.

As for penalties, after April 10, a late fee of 10% of the installment amount plus $10 is applied to the balance due. If not paid by July 1, the unpaid balance will be designated in default, at which time there is a $15 redemption fee, and interest will begin to accumulate at a rate of 1.5% per month.

Birtwhistle says to encourage social distancing, and to avoid a late fee, he strongly recommends making the payment early by internet (www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/tax), by telephone (1-866-513-9216), or by mail (PO Box 3248, Sonora, CA 95370). Mailed remittance must be postmarked by April 10. If you utilize your bank’s bill-pay service, be sure to allow ample processing time. The Tax Collector’s office window is open from 8:00 am to noon weekdays and there is a drop-box in front of the Administration Building until 5:00 pm to submit property tax payments.

Also of note, Birtwhistle adds that hotels and other short-term rental operators are required to collect Transient Occupancy Tax from guests at the time rent is collected. The TOT is to be held separately in trust until it is remitted to the county quarterly. The Tax Collector does not have the authority to authorize to extend the April 30, 2020 due date. If paid late, the balance is subject to a 10% penalty on the first day late, another 10% penalty after 30 days, and an additional 0.5% per month interest. If a business is facing difficulties due to COVID-19, he recommends visiting www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/1265/COVID-19 for emergency assistance resources. If you have questions, call the Tax Collector’s office at 533-5544.

For information regarding tax collection in Calaveras County, click here.