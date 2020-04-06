Meal Locations This Week For Local Students

Tuolumne County Superintendent Of Schools Office View Photo

Sonora, CA — Even though students will not return to the campus classroom this school year, lunches will continue to be provided.

All districts are providing some kind of meal assistance and are operating under a waiver that allows them to serve any child under the age of 18 or students enrolled in the transition program.

Belleview Elementary

Lunch & breakfast will be distributed on campus, Monday – Friday, 11am –1pm

Big Oak Flat Groveland

The next multi-day meal distribution will take place on Wednesday for Tioga/Tenaya and Don Pedro, 11-1. Contact for Tenaya/Tioga is whilton@bofg.org or 962-7846. Don Pedro is 852-9496 or nlamm@bofg.org

Columbia Elementary

On Monday, staff will deliver meals directly to homes by staff. A balanced meal will be provided multiple days for all children in the home. Contact 533-7700 x170 for more information.

Curtis Creek School

Meals will be available for pick-up at Curtis Creek Monday for any student wishing breakfast or lunch (multiple days of meals will be provided). Delivery upon request. Call 532.1428 x4360 for more information.

Gold Rush Charter

Breakfast pick up will be available on Wednesday, 10-11. Will include 5 days of meals.

Jamestown Elementary

‘Grab and Go’ meals will be available Mon, Tuesday(x2) and Thursday x2), 11am –1pm at Jamestown School.

Sonora Elementary

Meal distribution for children is available on Mon, and Wed. The Monday pick-up will be covering meals until Wednesday. The Wednesday pick-up will cover the rest of the week. Meal pick-up is a drive-through service only.

Sonora Union High School

Meals will be provided on Mon and Wed with curbside pick-up at the front office, 11:30 –12:30. Alternative pick up or delivery will be made upon request. Contact 532-5511 x5 or email gstaggs@sonorahs.k12.ca.usindicating how many meals you will need. Messages will be checked daily and any additional meal needs will be accommodated.

Soulsbyville School

Soulsbyville will provide “grab and go” lunches,11 AM to 1 PM, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (multiple days of meals will be provided on Wed for remainder of week). Drive-through service will take place in the main parking lot. Please contact Mr. Winfield with any questions at 559.7656.

Summerville Elementary

Monday & Wednesday, pick up between 11:00 am and 12:30 pm -Drop off at bus route distribution sites during the same window. School work and devices are distributed in the same window on the same days. Call 928.4291 for info.

Summerville Union High School District

Meals will be delivered via bus routes on Monday and Wednesday (multiple days of meals will be provided). Call 928-4228 extension 6232 for more information.

Twain Harte School

Meals will be provided Monday–Friday, 10am –Noon, in the ManzanitaDr. Parking Lot. Delivery available at the following times/locations: 10:00-10:10 Sugar Pine RV Park; 10:15-10:30 Diamond Jim’s Parking Lot in Mi Wuk Village; 10:35-10:45 Sierra Village Market Parking Lot; 10:50-11:00 Long Barn Lodge Parking Lot. Contact Gabe Wingo at 586.3266 for assistance.

Jamestown Family Resource Center: If you or someone you know needs food assistance, call 536.2092 between 9am –1pm(M-F); 984.4704 between 9am -4pm (M-Th, or fill out the online request form -https://bit.ly/34cBvq4