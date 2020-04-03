Tuolumne County Supervisors To Vote On COVID-19 Items

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will review a list of items on Tuesday in response to the COVD-19 pandemic.

Early in the meeting, the board will hear a presentation about the local response from Health and Human Services Agency Director Rebecca Espino, Interim Public Health Officer Dr. Eric Sergienko, Health Program Supervisor Michelle Jachetta and Assistant Director of Health and Human Services Agency Steve Boyack.

Later the supervisors will vote on an emergency ordinance to temporarily prohibit commercial and residential evictions through May 31, if the tenant has lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic (such as substantial medical expenses or job loss).

The board will also discuss a resolution requested by Supervisor Anaiah Kirk advising non-essential travelers to refrain from entering the county and to abide by Governor Newsom’s Stay at Home order. For example, it requests that Caltrans place signs on major thoroughfares in the county advising non-essential travelers to refrain from entering, and it requests educational checkpoints on thoroughfares advising people not to enter.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am.

The board chambers will be closed to public attendance, but anyone can comment/listen via a remote call-in line.

Details are provided below:

Citizens who wish to comment should be prepared to use our call-in line at (209) 533-6581 or (209) 533-6582 to queue for verbal. Public Comment will be opened and closed individually for each agenda item listed below, excluding Staff Reports. If you wish to comment on a specific item, please call in when the Board Clerk has read the item, the Chair will ask if there are any comments from the public, at that time, your call will be taken in the order it is received. You also may submit written comments by U.S. mail at the address or email below for inclusion in the meeting record, however, they must be received by the Clerk of the Board no later than 8:00 a.m. on the morning of the noticed meeting. To submit written comments by email, please forward them to Alicia Jamar, Chief Deputy Clerk of the Board at ajamar@co.tuolumne.ca.us.

By mail, send to

Board of Supervisors Chambers

County Administration Center

4th Floor, 2 S. Green Street

Sonora, CA 95370

Also of note, for anyone not wanting to comment, but simply watch, the video will be streamed online as usual.