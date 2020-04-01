Man At Home Catches Neighbor Breaking In

Calaveras County Sheriff Department building logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — While jail bookings may be at their lowest ever due to the COVID-19 Stay At Home Order, a local sheriff acknowledges one felony arrest so far this week.

Sheriff Rick DiBasilio reports that on Monday, deputies arrived just before 3 a.m. to a residence in the 4800 block of Driver Road in Valley Springs to arrest 21-year-old Shelden Harry Corjasso.

According to the sheriff, the suspect, who lived nearby broke into his neighbor’s house while the neighbor was there and who subsequently was able to detain him until law enforcement arrived. Corjasso was booked into Calaveras County Jail on felony charges of burglary and first-degree robbery since there was someone home at the time.

Asked how things are going under the current emergency, Sheriff DiBasilio indicates crimes are down but reiterated many of the sentiments he shared in his community message released Wednesday morning, citing the county”s high number of senior citizens and limited health care resources, asking visitors and second-home owners who were not already here to stay at their primary residence, as stated here.

He adds that he wishes locals would more closely heed County Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita’s warning to stay at their houses unless they absolutely have to go out for essential reasons. “If they don’t, things will get worse before they get better.”