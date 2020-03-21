Neighboring County Coronavirus Update

Washing hands to prevent the spread of viruses View Photo

Tuolumne County’s latest testing numbers were released yesterday. The current number of people tested is 62 with 14 results pending and 48 that came back negative. Health officials stress that there are no confirmed cases in the county.

Today Amador County reported its first confirmed infected patient within the county, bringing its total to two. Diana Evensen, Amador County Public Health Public Information Officer, Reports “Amador County Public Health has received confirmation that an Amador resident has tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). This is the first confirmed case of a resident currently within the county. This elderly individual was a close contact to a confirmed case in Santa Clara County, prior to that case being confirmed as positive for the virus. The Amador County patient was hospitalized briefly and is currently isolated at home as they continue their recovery. No further details about this case will be shared to protect patient privacy.

Calaveras remains at two confirmed cases, more recent Calaveras County information is detailed here. Mariposa county also has no confirmed cases. Alpine County has no confirmed cases but as of today Mono County has one positive test, 30 pending tests, 5 negative tests and has given 36 tests.

Stanislaus County including all of Modesto reports 5 positive cases as of today, March 21.

San Joaquin including all of Stockton has 25 positive tests and two deaths total.

Current advised precautions are to stay at home unless necessary to get food etc, to practice physically distancing from others while out in public, and to wash hands for 20 seconds frequently.