Calavera OES Director, Sheriff Address Public Coronavirus Concerns

By Tracey Petersen
San Andreas, CA — Calaveras OES Director John Osbourn and Sheriff Rick De Basilio update the public on a variety of COVID-19 inquiries they have received.

Some of the concerns regarding the virus were health-related including questions about test reporting and ventilator supplies along with law enforcement and jail procedures and precautions due to the “stay at home” order.

To watch their entire eleven-minute video presentation click on the view video tab in the image box.

