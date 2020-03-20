Mother Lode Events And Guidelines On Gathering

Washing hands to prevent the spread of viruses View Photo

Small events that involve people who can be physically be separated by six feet may still be held. The 2020 Westside Fitness Leprechaun Fun Run is one of those type of events. The movie theaters and casinos are closed and the Groveland and Twain Harte Branch Libraries are closed, but the Tuolumne and Sonora library remain open. All library programs (e.g., book clubs, storytimes, etc.) have been canceled. The Senior Center has been closed but pickups of meals continue, or more information, visit: http://www.sierraseniorproviders.org

The Habitat ReStore: will only be open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and they are pausing all donation pickups. If you have items you wish to have picked up, please call the ReStore (209) 533-9080 and they will take your information and contact you when pickups have resumed.

All California Department of Tax and Fee Administration’s (CDTFA) in-person classes across the state have been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date to ensure the health and safety of CDTFA’s customers and team members and to support social distancing safety measures as a result of COVID-19.

Our page listing our current Coronavirus news and information is here. Tuolumne and Calaveras County have been directing people to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) guidance documents available here.

As a general reference; bars, wineries, breweries, and pubs should be closed, stores that are currently authorized to sell beer and wine to be consumed off-premises can still sell alcohol to be consumed at home. Schools are also open to provide lunches to students. Calaveras information is here, Tuolumne County School meal information is on their website here.

The state of California’s guidelines currently say “Restaurants should be closed for in-restaurant seated dining, and should be open only to drive-through or other pick-up/delivery options.” There are also new rules for restaurants and cafeterias employees preparing to-go food; they are to be reminded to practice the best hygiene practices including washing their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. They are also instructed to increase the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing of all hard surfaces, including tables and countertops that are being utilized by employees and patrons during pickup/delivery options.

Specifically, food trucks, are instructed to increase the frequency of cleaning of menus, cash registers, receipt trays, condiment holders, writing instruments and other non-food contact surfaces frequently touched by patrons and employees as well as the increased sanitizing and employee handwashing like restaurants do. They should ensure that social distancing of six feet per person for non-family members is maintained and make clear that family members can participate together, and stand in line together, etc. Food trucks should also limit the number of people waiting in lines.

Grocery Stores and Charitable Food Distribution Sites

Should remain fully open and operational with the above employee best hygiene practices and increased cleaning of high contact areas and limit the number of people in lines as above.

Ensure that social distancing of six feet per person for nonfamily members is maintained and make clear that family members can participate in activities together, stand in line together, etc.

Social distancing of six feet per person, particularly between individuals who have come together on a one-time or rare basis.

Provide additional hand washing or sanitizing stations and cancel events

Stores that have online ordering with outside pick-up or delivery options should encourage use of these when possible in lieu of indoor shopping.

For the full guidance, click here. California has put forth other guidelines as well:

Self-Isolation for Older Adults (age 65 and older) and Adults Under 65 Who Have Elevated Risk

Remain at home until further guidance is issued

Continue with outdoor activities

Practice social distancing, both in and outside the home

Stay in touch with others by phone, email, or other online tools

Identify family, friends, neighbors, and caregivers who can provide support

Have supplies on hand

Have a plan for if you get sick

Practice hand washing

Use “respiratory etiquette”

Clean and disinfect your home to remove germs

For the full guidance, click here.

Measures for Older Adults and Those Who Have Elevated Risk

