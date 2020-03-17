No School But Meals For Kids Being Provided

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne and Calaveras county school food programs are still cooking up meals for pickup even with classes being canceled due to COVID-19.

The latest information regarding meals from the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools can be found by clicking here.

The Calaveras Unified School District Food & Nutrition Services program reports it has enacted a meal drive though and pick up at a number of school sites.

The district provided these guidelines below:

CHILDREN MUST BE PRESENT IN ORDER FOR MEALS TO BE PROVIDED.

The following schools will provide a lunch for that day and a breakfast for the following day. Sack Lunch meals will be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*GET IN LINE using the BUS LANE (at the elementary site closest to you) to access meals.

*PLEASE STAY IN YOUR CAR AND MEALS WILL BE PASSED THROUGH BASED ON THE NUMBER OF CHILDREN IN THE CAR.

Schools Offering Meals:

• Jenny Lind Elementary

• Mokelumne Hill Elementary

• Rail Road Flat Elementary

• San Andreas Elementary

• Valley Springs Elementary

• West Point Elementary

NOTE: This program will be solely for the pick-up of meals. *MEALS MAY NOT BE CONSUMED ON SITE*

We encourage families to continue to be proactive in reducing the risk of COVID-19 by not congregating at the school site once meals have been distributed. Additional information can be found here.

Mark Twain School District provided this information:

Dear Families,

In an attempt to help our school communities, we will be distributing perishable food items tomorrow, Wednesday, March 18 beginning at noon at each school site until all dairy and produce items have been given away. You may drive through the distribution areas located in the front of each school. Please remain in your vehicle and our staff will bring the items to you.

Thank you,

Julia Tidball, Superintendent

Vallecito Union School District provided these details:

In order to continue to provide breakfast and lunch meal service, Parent’s/guardians whose students are on the free and reduced program at ANY DISTRICT SITE can receive food items by doing the following:

Place an order for meal supplies by contacting Michelson Elementary School at 728-3441 between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm Monday through Friday. Reservation for the food supplies must be received by 11:00 am on Tuesdays. Please ensure you detail which site you will be at to receive your order.

FOOD WILL BE DISTRIBUTED ON WEDNESDAYS ONLY from 11:00-1:00 pm

Michelson and Hazel Fischer are the designated sites.

DRIVE THROUGH THE DESIGNATED LANE. A FIVE-DAY supply of items will be available

Once a family receives the meal supplies, the family is ineligible until the following week.

This program will be in effect from Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, April 2. ( I believe this is a typo, Friday is April 3rd)

We will provide updates on this information as it comes into the newsroom.