Yosemite National Park Campgrounds Now Closed

By B.J. Hansen
Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park has made the decision to close all of its campgrounds as a way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier this week all of the park’s visitor centers, the Yosemite Valley Theater, Yosemite Valley Museum, and all restaurants and lodging in the park were closed. Those closures, and the new campground measure, are all in effect until at least March 31st.

That said, the park’s entrances, hiking trails, comfort stations and outdoor spaces around Yosemite Village are open.

Visitors are asked to wash hands regularly, practice social distancing and stay home if you are sick.

