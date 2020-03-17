COVID-19 Causes Yosemite, Stanislaus National Forest To Reduce Services

National Park Service View Photo

Sonora, CA – Those planning to practice social distancing in the great outdoors will find many fewer amenities available due to coronavirus concerns.

Yosemite National Park officials have greatly modified operations to implement the latest federal, state and local guidance.

As of today through the end of March, all park visitor centers, Yosemite Valley Theater, Yosemite Museum, along with all restaurants and lodges inside the park are closed. Park shuttles are not in operation and all ranger-guided programs have additionally been canceled through the period.

Rangers say where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, park entrances, hiking trails, and the outdoor spaces around the Yosemite Village will remain open.

In Yosemite Valley, the Village Store and Curry Village Gift & Grocery will remain open, along with the El Portal Market and the Wawona Store.

Upper Pines Campground remains open for visitors with reservations. Camp 4 Campground also remains open. Gas stations located at Crane Flat, Wawona, and El Portal remain open. Park visitors are asked to purchase their park passes online.

Yosemite National Park is working to provide alternative interpretive services and programming that adhere to the CDC guidelines and referring visitors to the free park app, other digital tools and webcams already available.

The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting and follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe social distancing; frequent handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick. High-risk populations, such as the elderly and those with underlying conditions are asked to take extra caution.

What To Know About Contacting Forest Offices

Stanislaus National Forest officials are asking all visitors to self-assess before visiting any of the agency’s front desk operations.

They are requesting that potential visitors answer the following USDA-provided questions beforehand:

• Have you, someone living in your household, someone with you, someone you have been in close or frequent contact with, or someone you are caring for been diagnosed with COVID-19(Coronavirus) or had any contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19?

• In the last 14 days, have you, someone living in your household, or someone with you have been in close or frequent contact with, or someone you are caring for returned from or made a travel connection through a CDC Level 2 or Level 3 country or State Department Level 3 or Level 4 country, for example, China, Korea, Japan, the European Union, Iran?

• Do you currently have, or have you had within the last 24 hours, any cold or flu symptoms, including a fever greater than 100.4 degrees, shortness of breath, body aches and/or coughing?

Those who can answer “no” to all the questions should call the front desk where you are seeking assistance for direction. It is possible that personnel might schedule an appointment to enhance social distancing and minimize the number of office visitors at one time. Officials are glad to receive calls from those who answer “yes” to one or more questions in order to provide assistance using other than “face-to-face” communications.