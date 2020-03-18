COVID-19 Impacts Government Services In Calaveras County

Calaveras County Government Center View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras CAO Albert Alt’s office has issued directives to county departments to modify their operations and service delivery in an effort to limit the possibility for public exposure of COVID-19.

The information below was provided by CAO Alt.

The County, along with our citizens, continue to navigate the fluid situation caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. County operations will be modified accordingly, consistent with the CDC Interim Guidance for Business and Employers and the current guidance issued by Calaveras County Public Health.

In an effort to provide a safe work environment, in general, all County services will be delivered through modified service delivery approaches rather than face to face. Specifics for departments will vary slightly given different mandates. Each department will have its own specific protocols documented by the Department Head. To the extent possible, departments will temporarily halt all discretionary public interactions as of the beginning of the business day, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Mandated services will be provided on a department-by-department basis, scheduled by appointment only. For all in-person services that are available, employees will respect social distancing and heightened hygiene practices such as frequent hand washing. Appointments will be made via phone with each specific department. When no appointments are scheduled, walk-in services will not be available. In many cases, this will mean that doors to the public will remain locked. Non-essential services will be conducted by phone, email or via online services, where available. Department contacts, resources and forms are available via the Calaveras County website.

Several departments will continue counter services but ask the public’s assistance in respecting social distancing. Departments maintaining counter services are Planning, Building, Treasurer-Tax Collector and Auditor-Controller. While these offices remain open to the public, the public is strongly encouraged to contact these departments by phone or email rather than the counter.

The Sheriff’s Department, District Attorney, Probation and Health and Human Services will remain mostly unaffected for service delivery. However, the public may notice a change in response approaches designed to keep our first responders and front line service employees safe. In addition, due to high demand and call volume, response times may be affected.

While the situation is fluid, service delivery will be impacted through April 6, 2020. The County realizes the change in services delivery may cause some inconvenience to the public. However, we continue to balance public service and creating a safe environment for both our employ and our citizens.

