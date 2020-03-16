Snow And Rain Causing Havoc On Mother Lode Roads

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — CHP officials are on the scene of various accidents this morning on roads around the Mother Lode.

There is a reported four-vehicle accident on Highway 4 near Utica Powerhouse Road. Some of the vehicles are stuck in the snow. Also in Calaveras County, a vehicle has spun off Highway 49 near Fricot City Road and multiple vehicles are stuck on Stanley Road near Highway 26.

In Tuolumne County a vehicle has spun-out and gone 20 feet off Highway 108 near East Avenue in the Twain Harte area. There is also a collision that is partially blocking Buchanan Road near Carter Street in Tuolumne.

Also, Old Priest Grade is closed due to the weather.

Use extra caution when traveling today.