Winter Storm Warnings, Watches And Advisories

A cold weather system will bring significant snow to the Sierra Nevada and the upper elevations of the Mother Lode.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada above 3,000 feet, through 5 PM Monday. A Winter Storm Watch will continue in the Sierra Nevada, through 5 PM Tuesday.

Snow will increase in intensity later today and become heavy at times tonight into Sunday, with moderate snow expected through the day Monday.

Generally, snow levels will range anywhere from 2,000 to 4,000 feet during the duration of the Warning.

By Monday night, the total snow accumulations around the 2,500 foot elevation, could range between four to eight inches.

By Tuesday night, the total snow accumulations above the 4,000 foot elevation, will range between two to six feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds may gust as high as fifty-five mph over the higher ridges and the crest of the Sierra. The strong winds may cause tree damage. Whiteout conditions are possible.

Additionally, a Wind Advisory is in effect for Mariposa County, from 3 PM this afternoon until 4 AM Sunday.

Sustained winds of fifteen to twenty-five mph are expected, with gusts near forty mph.

The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution when driving. Secure outdoor objects.

Mountain travel will be very difficult to impossible from early this evening through early Sunday evening. If you must travel, carry a winter emergency kit and check road conditions before you go. Expect chain controls, travel delays and possible road closures.

A Winter Storm Warning means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.