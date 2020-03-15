Newsom Calls For Additional Actions To Protect Against COVID-19

Gov. Gavin Newsom press conference View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom is calling for residents over 65 years of age to stay home, bars to close, and restaurants to reduce capacity.

Those were some of the points Newsom made during an early afternoon press conference related to COVID-19. As part of the state’s revised recommendations, he said restaurants can remain open, but they should enforce “deep social distancing” and occupancy should be cut in half. He also recommended that bars, night clubs and wineries close for the time being.

In addition, he said there should be no hospital visits unless it is “end of life” and visitation will be prohibited at nursing homes.

The state is also planning to launch a new initiative to bring homeless residents indoors at places like motels and trailers.