Adventist Health Launching COVID-19 Advice Line

Sonora, CA — Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have questions about what to do if they become sick and are planning to head over to a hospital or medical clinic.

Adventist Health is launching a special Coronavirus advise line. It will be staffed by registered nurses who can answer any questions, or hear concerns, about visiting an Adventist Health hospital or clinic. It will be available from 7am-7pm, Monday through Friday.

The phone number to call is 1-844-542-8840.

