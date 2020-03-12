Adventist Health Sonora Taking Preventative Actions Related To COVID-19

Adventist Health Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Chief Medical Officer for Adventist Health Sonora tells Clarke Broadcasting that they are both planning for today and what could occur in the future related to COVID-19.

Dr. Alexander Heard says, “As always, the safety of our patients, and staff, and physicians, is our top priority.”

Detailing an action plan, he says, “The primary goal is to separate the patients that could be at risk for the COVID-19. So, we would request that anyone who is concerned that they have symptoms, fever and a cough, and may have been exposed to somebody, please call into the system first. Then we can triage and screen them appropriately and direct them to the right location for care.”

The first contact should be the patient’s regular physician, and if they do not have one, call the main hospital number at 536-5000.

For patients that simply arrive at an urgent care center, or ER, there is a number on the door to call before coming inside so that they can be screened and directed where to go.

Dr. Heard adds, “And just a note, we are planning to do a lot of the screening in the car, so that they will stay out of the hospital, and to limit exposure.”

Dr. Heard says “self-care” is the most important prevention step, and that includes washing hands, avoiding shaking hands and coughing or sneezing into your elbow.

He stresses, “We are currently adequately staffed to take care of our patients, and as part of being a piece of the Adventist Health system, we have access to some wider resources, that if we run out of supplies, we can get more.”

Also, if patients need assistance with their appointments at Adventist Health Sonora they are currently allowed to bring one person, otherwise, they should come to any appointments alone.

It is noted, to this point, Tuolumne County has had no confirmed cases of COVID-19.