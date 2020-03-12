Tuolumne County Public Health Provides More Coronavirus Related Guidance

County Health Department View Photo

Sonora, CA – While Tuolumne County is still without any known cases of COVID-19, health officials share the following update.

According to spokesperson Michelle Jachetta, as the situation continues to rapidly evolve, the county is working closely with federal, state, regional, and local partners to monitor the situation, prepare, and respond as needed as well as to provide timely updates to the public.

“We are currently only receiving returning traveler notifications for those returning from China and some cruise ships. We are not receiving alerts for travelers returning from the other 118-plus countries and regions with COVID-19 activity,” she says. “Our Communicable Disease program has been in contact with the returning travelers for which we did receive a notification.”

She adds that there has been evidence of some community-acquired transmissions in the U.S., including in California. Symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to influenza and include fever, difficulty breathing, cough, and possibly pneumonia.

Health officials say if a person exhibits symptoms and has recently traveled to affected areas OR has had close contact with a person with symptoms and who has recently traveled to affected areas, they should immediately contact a healthcare provider.

There are currently no vaccines or specific medical treatments for COVID-19. The incubation period for the virus is two to 14 days with symptoms occurring on average six days after exposure. It is important to know that a person who has been infected may not initially test positive and may not show symptoms but may still be contagious.

County Public Health advises if you get sick stay home and if you experience severe symptoms, seek medical care, and call first before your go in is possible – and wear a medical/surgical mask if you have one. When sneezing, cover your nose and mouth with a tissue and immediately put it in the trash or cough/sneeze into your bent elbow (aka ‘Vampire Cough”) and clean and disinfect surfaces and objects frequently.

The federal government has instituted travel restrictions, advisories, screening, and quarantine procedures to decrease the risk of spreading the coronavirus. The risk to the general public remains low, but it is important to take reasonable steps to be prepared to protect our community from infectious diseases.

To decrease or prevent the spread of COVID-19 as well as other illnesses that are circulating, such as influenza, Tuolumne County Public Health recommends limiting traveling to areas where there are known community transmissions; avoiding close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable

For more information concerning those who are at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19, click here.

As previously reported, the State of California has banned mass gathering of over 250 people through March. For more state guidance geared to groups and individuals, including businesses and event organizers, click here.