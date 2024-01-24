Calaveras Health Department Is Educating Public On RSV’s

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County Public Health (CCPH) is urging the public to be aware of respiratory virus symptoms and prevention measures.

Those include COVID-19, influenza (flu), and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Earlier this month, Tomás J. Aragón, the California Department of Public Health’s State Public Health Officer, released new COVID-19 prevention guidance, including recommendations for close contacts, cases, and outbreaks.

“Respiratory viruses can also create a strain on the healthcare system, so it’s important to be aware of ways to slow the spread of any illnesses.” Stated Calaveras County Health Officer Dr. René Ramirez.

To lower the chances of catching a respiratory virus, the CCPH recommends taking the following measures:

Vaccination: Ensure that you and your family are up-to-date on vaccinations for COVID-19, flu, and other preventable respiratory illnesses. Hygiene Practices: Practice good hygiene, including frequent handwashing, wearing masks in crowded or indoor settings, and avoiding close contact with individuals who are sick. Test: Get tested and stay home if you are feeling sick. Treatment: Seek treatment as needed. Healthcare System Awareness: Stay informed about the current state of healthcare resources in your area, and utilize medical services responsibly.

Symptoms of respiratory viruses include fever, chills, cough, runny nose, and fatigue. Those experiencing symptoms should get tested for COVID-19, stay home, and contact their doctor as needed, according to CCPH. To find out the services provied by CCPH, click here. For more information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding what to do if you get sick, click here.