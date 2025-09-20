Hurst accounts for 5 touchdowns in Blue Hose’s 76-3 win over Bluefield

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Collin Hurst passed for four touchdowns and ran for another and Presbyterian scored 57 points in the first half on its way to a 76-3 win over Bluefield on Saturday.

The 76 points are the second most for the Blue Hose in Division I play, having scored 84 against St. Andrews on Sept. 4, 2021.

The Blue Hose (4-0) scored touchdowns on eight of its first nine possessions, making a field goal on the other. Presbyterian has won eight straight games dating to last season.

Hust was 15-of-18 passing for 287 yards. Ty Englehart threw for two TDs, to make it six passing scores, all to different receivers. Eleven receivers had catches to total 325 yards led by Zach Switzer with 68, including a score.

Switzer also rushed for two scores while Justin Montgomery led a 224-yard rushing game with 76 yards and a score.

The Blue Hose scored 27 points in the first quarter and 30 in the second.

The NAIA Ramblin’ Rams, who had 142 yards total offense, avoided a shutout with a second-quarter field goal.

