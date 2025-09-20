Bell, Edwards each rack up over 100 yards, UConn gets by Ball State 31-25

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Cam Edwards ran for 194 yards and two touchdowns, Skyler Bell had 14 receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown, and UConn defeated Ball State 31-25 on Saturday.

Edwards set a new career-high in rushing yards, eclipsing his previous best of 149 against USF on Oct. 21, 2023. Bell has had over 90 receiving yards in all four games this season, and over 100 in three of them.

The Huskies start 2-2 for the second straight year, and picked up their first win over an FBS opponent in the 2025 campaign.

Ball State (1-3) pulled within seven points with a field goal late in the third, but UConn answered with a 32-yard rushing score from Edwards.

Lee Molette III picked off Ball State QB Kiael Kelly on the next drive to effectively seal the game for the Huskies (2-2). It was Molette’s first career interception.

Edwards added another long score, this time a 67-yard dash, to extend UConn’s lead with 1:50 to go in regulation. It stood as the winning score after Ball State found the end zone with nine seconds remaining.

UConn’s Joe Fagnano was 20-for-30 passing, with 171 yards and one touchdown pass. Kelly was 17-for-24 with 209 yards for Ball State.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football