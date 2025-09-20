Gillman, Ah Yat combine for 6 TDs, Montana overwhelms Indiana State 63-20

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Eli Gillman ran for 120 and three touchdowns, Keali’i Ah Yat passed for a career-high 313 yards and two scores and Montana rolled to a 63-20 win over Indiana State on Saturday.

The Grizzlies (3-0), ranked fifth in the FCS coaches poll, punted on their first two possessions and then had touchdowns on eight of their next nine plus a defensive score by when TJ Rausch recovered a fumble in the end zone after a Solomon Taliaupupu sack.

Ah Yah was 22-of-37 passing for his second-straight 300-yard game and also had a 14-yard touchdown run. He had a 19-yard touchdown pass to Josh Gale late in the second quarter for a 35-7 halftime lead. He also hit Jordan Dever on a slant that went for 62 yards to make it 39-7. Malae Fonoti and Tommy Running Rabbit also had rushing touchdowns.

Keegan Patterson had a 51-yard touchdown pass to Rashad Rochelle that tied the game 7-7. The Sycamores (2-2) were coming off a 73-0 loss to FBS No. 19 Indiana when they were held to 77 yards of offensive. Now they face five-straight ranked Missouri Valley Conference foes.

Nich Osho had touchdown runs of 55- and 79-yards on consecutive carries in the fourth quarter, accounting for 134 of the Sycamores’ 387 yards. Montana had 647 total yards.

