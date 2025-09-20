Bethune-Cookman gets first win of the season 35-9 over DII Edward Waters

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Khamani Robinson ran for 114 yards, including a 75-yard rushing touchdown, and Maleek Huggins had two receiving touchdowns for Bethune-Cookman in a 35-9 victory over Division II-opponent Edward Waters on Saturday.

Huggins recorded six catches for 177 yards, including an 82-yard reception run up the sideline for a touchdown in the third quarter and a 20-yard catch to start the scoring for Bethune-Cookman. Starting quarterback Cam’Ron Ransom passed for 164 yards with three touchdowns.

The Wildcats picked off Edward Waters quarterback Noah Bodden three times, one of which was returned for a 40-yard touchdown by Naim Lassiter.

Makai Lovett scored the only touchdown for the Tigers, a 23-yard reception over the middle. Kicker Ryan Gagne hit a 41-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

The win is the Wildcats’ (1-3) first of the season and comes in their home opener. They opened with the first three games on the road — against Florida International, No. 5 Miami and South Carolina State.

Edward Waters (3-1) was undefeated through three games for the first time since 1964.

