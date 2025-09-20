Duffy throws 4 touchdown passes and New Haven holds off Saginaw Valley State 35-28

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — AJ Duffy threw four touchdown passes and New Haven scored all its points in the first half then held on for a 35-28 win over Division II Saginaw Valley State on Saturday.

Duffy threw a 5-yard TD pass to Joshua Tracey and a 41-yarder to Logan Schmidt in the opening quarter then hit Tracey again for a 64-yard score plus an 18-yarder to Kevonne Wilder before Zaon Laney added a 2-yard rushing TD for a 35-14 halftime lead.

Duffy was 18-of-33 passing for 269 yards but had two interceptions for the Chargers (2-2). Mason McKenzie rushed for a 28-yard score and threw TD passes of 18 yards to Terrence Brown Jr. and 28 yards to Israel Bradford for the Cardinals. McKenzie finished 21 of 38 for 202 yards. He added 88 yards on the ground.

Bradford’s TD catch got the Cardinals within seven with 7 1/2 minutes left. Then, Christian Boivin intercepted Duffy and the Cardinals had the ball back but they turned it back on downs at the Chargers’ 6. A final drive ended with Dante Kiett’s interception.

___

