Update: Fire Near Lake Tulloch On Tuolumne County Side

Holman Fire near Lake Tulloch—PGE live camera View Photo

Update at 1:45 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the Holman Fire burning on the shores of Lake Tulloch on the Tuolumne County side is six acres in size, and one home remains threatened. The flames broke out in the 14700 block of Holman Mountain Road and are moving at a moderate rate of spread.

Original post at 1:23 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — Air and ground resources are working on a vegetation fire, named the Holman Fire, on the shores of Lake Tulloch.

CAL Fire reports that the flames broke out in the 14700 block of Holman Mountain Road in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County. Currently, there are no details regarding the fire’s size or the flames’ rate of spread; however, one structure is threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

