Robertson again throws 4TDs in Monmouth’s 51-33 win over Villanova in CAA opener

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Derek Robertson threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns and Monmouth never trailed in a 51-33 win over Villanova on Saturday in a game featuring a pair of top 20 FCS teams.

It was Robertson’s second straight game throwing for four scores. He also threw for 410 yards in a 42-35 defeat against FBS Charlotte last week.

On the second play from scrimmage, Robertson threw a 75-yard touchdown to Josh Derry who finished with eight catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

The Wildcats countered on their opening drive when Pat McQuaide threw a 10-yard touchdown to Brandon Binkowski to knot it at 7-7. But Monmouth seized control scoring the next 24 points and led 31-14 at halftime.

Rodney Nelson ran for 186 yards on 33 carries and scored twice for Monmouth.

McQuaide threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns, David Avitt ran for 135 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns and Luke Colellla caught 117 yards on nine receptions for Villanova.

It marked the last time the two will square off as Coastal Athletic Association opponents. The Wildcats will compete in the Patriot League starting next season.

No. 18 Monmouth (3-1, 1-0) stayed perfect in its four-game history over 12th-ranked Villanova (1-2, 0-1).

