Braden Atkinson throws 4 TD passes in second career start for Mercer, a 38-0 win over The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Braden Atkinson threw four touchdown passes in his second career start and Mercer routed The Citadel 38-0 on Saturday.

Atkinson completed 28 of 34 passes for 304 yards without an interception. A week ago in his first collegiate start, he threw for 311 yards in a come-from-behind win against Wofford.

Against The Citadel, Atkinson had a 49-yard completion to Kendall Harris and an 18-yard touchdown pass to Adjatay Dabbs as the Bears opened the scoring with a three-play, 71-yard drive on their first possession. Atkinson added touchdown passes of 29 yards to Dabbs, 12 yards to Adonis McDaniel and 8 yards to Harris.

CJ Miller had a 79-yard touchdown run for the Bears (3-1, 2-0 Southern Conference), ranked No. 25 in the FCS coaches poll. Miller gained 100 yards on seven carries. Dabbs had 100 yards receiving on six receptions, two of them touchdowns.

The Bulldogs (1-3, 1-1) were held to 10 first downs and were outgained 456-194 in total yards.

