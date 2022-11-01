110122

We fully support Tuolumne County Supervisor Kirk’s recent position that the County take no action on the toothless, time-wasting so-called “Climate Action Plan.” The city should shelve their “Plan” as well. The unattainable goals and onerous mandates that Gavin Newsome’s policies have forced on Californians so that he can claim green street cred for his near-certain Presidential campaign, will only further cripple the state’s economy and quality of life. Requiring everything to be run by electricity in a state with ongoing brownouts is, in itself, ridiculous.