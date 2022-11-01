Cloudy
49.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

11/1/22

By H. Randolph Holder

110122

We fully support Tuolumne County Supervisor Kirk’s recent position that the County take no action on the toothless, time-wasting so-called “Climate Action Plan.” The city should shelve their “Plan” as well. The unattainable goals and onerous mandates that Gavin Newsome’s policies have forced on Californians so that he can claim green street cred for his near-certain Presidential campaign, will only further cripple the state’s economy and quality of life. Requiring everything to be run by electricity in a state with ongoing brownouts is, in itself, ridiculous.

Back to Something To Think About Archive
Back to Something To Think About Archive
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 