102522

Ballot Measure X calls for an additional sales tax of 1% in unincorporated areas of the county for 10 years dedicating the tax revenue as follows: 40% for the sheriff's department; 40% for fire services; and 20% for roads. While most agree that all governmental bodies could do a better job managing their expenses versus revenues, the fact is that less than 50% of the county’s budget is discretionary; the balance is spent on state mandated issues and Tuolumne County has fallen far behind our neighbors in Public Safety salaries making it nearly impossible for the Sherriff to staff up to patrol all of the county’s poorly maintained roads. We make the rare recommendation of voting “YES” on this additional tax that sunsets in 10 years.