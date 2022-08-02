080222

Since 1917, 79 “National Emergencies” have been declared by Presidents beginning with Woodrow Wilson who declared only one, followed by FDR who declared three having to do with the Depression and World War II, on up through Joe Biden who, in 2 years, has declared six, which is not a record by the way, and does not include those currently threatened on climate change and reproductive rights. Republican Presidents have been just as prolific in the wielding of Executive Orders and, along with Democrat Presidents, bypassing the legislative process and abusing the intent of the National Emergencies Act.