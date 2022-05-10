Mostly Cloudy
52.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

5/10/22

By H. Randolph Holder

051022

Despite constantly bragging about their trillion-dollar Infrastructure Bill, the Biden administration is now threatening any such improvements by restoring stricter environmental standards for approving new construction projects, including requiring consideration of how such projects might affect climate change. This could even impede construction of new transmission lines needed to connect clean-energy projects like wind-turbine farms to the power grid and pipelines to natural-gas export terminals thus satisfying global energy demand. Like many of Biden’s off-the-prompter comments, it makes no sense.

Back to Something To Think About Archive
Back to Something To Think About Archive

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 