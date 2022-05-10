051022

Despite constantly bragging about their trillion-dollar Infrastructure Bill, the Biden administration is now threatening any such improvements by restoring stricter environmental standards for approving new construction projects, including requiring consideration of how such projects might affect climate change. This could even impede construction of new transmission lines needed to connect clean-energy projects like wind-turbine farms to the power grid and pipelines to natural-gas export terminals thus satisfying global energy demand. Like many of Biden’s off-the-prompter comments, it makes no sense.