041922

After killing the Keystone pipeline forcing reliance on rail transport that is expensive and far riskier; the Biden administration now wants more oil from Canada and has gone hat in hand to the Saudis, who won’t even take his phone calls. And, speaking of doing business with autocracies, also the Venezuelans. First The Administration does all it can to hinder or outright stop new energy production here, taking us from energy independence to dependence, then it greenlit Europe’s Nordstream 2 pipeline making it dependent upon Russia, obviously not the most reliable partner. The feckless so-called energy policies of the White House and the Green New Dealers must be reversed, and some degree of sanity instilled.