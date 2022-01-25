012522

California’s Citizen’s Redistricting Commission, established in 2008, claims that lines “shall not be drawn to favor” either party. Yet the map released last week somehow locks in 44 safe Democratic seats compared to only five safe Republican seats, according to the Princeton Gerrymandering Project. That’s only eight GOP-leaning seats out of 52, or 15.4% and is significantly less than the Republican vote share in 2020 state congressional elections of 33.7%. The map’s partisan balance shows that Democrat ability to gerrymander is as strong as ever.