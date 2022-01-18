011822

Camp Hope, with its array of services for the homeless, was a well-intended but unfortunate failure and ended in an ugly closure. Now the City and County are considering creating a permanent homeless encampment with those same services hoping that it will replace the thirty plus illegal encampments on public and private properties. We don’t pretend to know what the answer is to this national tragedy, if there even is one; but we are sure that when it comes to this proposal, “if you build it, they will come” as they say. And, like any government program, once enacted it will only expand which we cannot afford or, like Camp Hope, it will not end well.