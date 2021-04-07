Clear
4/7/21

By H. Randolph Holder

If Senate Democrats kill the filibuster as they are threatening to, here’s what we could get in short order: massive tax hikes; federalized election laws ignoring State’s rights and contravening the Constitution; mandatory unionization in 27 states with Right to Work Laws; two perennial Democrat-leaning new states with Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. which also disregards the Constitution; and the impractical and wildly expensive to the middle class “Green New Deal.” The Filibuster exists to protect the minority’s rights, which Republicans upheld when they held the majority.

Back to Something To Think About Archive
