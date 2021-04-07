040721

If Senate Democrats kill the filibuster as they are threatening to, here’s what we could get in short order: massive tax hikes; federalized election laws ignoring State’s rights and contravening the Constitution; mandatory unionization in 27 states with Right to Work Laws; two perennial Democrat-leaning new states with Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. which also disregards the Constitution; and the impractical and wildly expensive to the middle class “Green New Deal.” The Filibuster exists to protect the minority’s rights, which Republicans upheld when they held the majority.