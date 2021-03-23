032321

Finally, some bi-partisan action in Congress that could be beneficial to all concerned. Democrat Dick Durbin and Republican Lindsey Graham re-introduced a bill that would create a path to legal permanent residence for those so-called “Dreamers” who pursue postsecondary education, work for at least three years or served in the military. They also must pass background checks with a clean criminal record and have a high school diploma. And, we especially like this provision, be proficient in English and U.S. history.