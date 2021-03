031621

The Social Security trust fund earned a whopping 1% during 2020. Compare that to say Norway with a 10.9% return on its retirement fund and you can see why Social Security is in the hole by some $16.8 trillion. Meanwhile, Congress just spent some 86 billion taxpayer dollars to bailout private sector pension funds on behalf of the Teamsters and other unions. We had better stick with our IRAs and 401ks.