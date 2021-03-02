Partly cloudy
3/2/21

By H. Randolph Holder

030221

We’re glad to see the TUD Board continue the work of their predecessors in pursuing the purchase of local water rights and assets from PG&E given that utilities interest in selling them. If the TUD does not buy them there is a high probability that someone else will step in and take away our absolute control of a critical water source. CSERC, in a continuing effort to limit economic growth, is wrong in trying to muddy the waters by claiming that the current agreement will survive intact.

Back to Something To Think About Archive

