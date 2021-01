011921

Author David Satter notes that if Marxist-Leninism created a so-called “classless society” why were there special stores for government and Party officials? Not unlike the “Do as I say, not as I do” engineers of the state-wide lockdowns. And, we find it particularly interesting that the same Kamala Harris who “would not trust a vaccine developed under a Trump Administration” was recently one of the government poohbahs who was vaccinated within a week of its release.