111720

With the election of Biden-Harris, or Harris-Biden as Kamala likes to call it, comes the death of any serious treatment of the Trump-Russia Collusion Hoax perpetrated by the Clinton campaign and fomented by the Congressional Leftists; nor of Hunter Biden-Joe Biden Incorporated’s “pay for play” overseas. The national media will be quite content to let the latter go unpursued. We can only hope that the Senate will continue to pursue the truth and prosecute the guilty.