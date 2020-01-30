Tuolumne County Board Of Education To Vote On Pinecrest Academy

Pinecrest, CA — The Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools is recommending the board of trustees deny a proposal to open a charter school in Pinecrest.

We reported earlier that supporters of the Pinecrest Expedition Academy are trying to use the former Pinecrest Elementary School site. The proposal for a school was first denied by the Twain Harte School District last year. Later hoping it could instead be under the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office, it was submitted to the Tuolumne Board of Education for consideration in December.

On Tuesday the Board of Trustees will review an eight-page report written by Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker stating reasons to deny the proposal. You can find it by clicking here. It cites concerns about the educational program, the ability to implement it, and failing to have descriptions of all elements prescribed by law.

The charter school request will be voted on at the open to the public meeting this Tuesday, February 3rd, at 4pm, in the Sonora High School Library.

The Twain Harte School District previously operated a school in Pinecrest. It was closed in 2012 as a cost-saving measure, and due to declining school enrollment. This spurred supporters to push for a charter school to open at the site.